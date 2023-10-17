Supreme and Nike Collaborate Once Again for Nike SB Air Darwin Low Shoe Model

Create a news article using this content

Following the 2023 fall joint Nike Courtposite series, Supreme and Nike will soon work together again to bring a new joint shoe model, the Nike SB Air Darwin Low.

This shoe was designed by Tinker Hatfield and became popular after being worn by Dennis Rodman. A collaborative version has been exposed online. The two parties have changed part of the design. In addition to changing to Polar Blue color matching, they also adopt a lower shoe body. The silhouette makes the whole shoe closer to the skate shoe style, with thick canvas upper, reverse Swoosh Logo, Supreme label and other details.

The official release information of this joint shoe has not yet been confirmed, but according to previous intelligence, the series may arrive in the spring and summer of 2024, and 4 color matching options will be launched, priced at $120 US dollars. Interested readers may wish to purchase more pay attention to.

