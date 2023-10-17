World’s Top Badminton Players Gather for Highly Competitive Denmark Open

World badminton masters reunite for Denmark Open

All the main players of the national badminton team compete for Olympic points

China Sports News reporter Zhou Yuan

The badminton competition of the Hangzhou Asian Games has only ended for a week, and the world‘s badminton masters have gathered again. From October 17th to October 22nd, the Badminton World Tour Super 750 event-the Danish Badminton Open will be held in Odense. As a higher-level Olympic points competition in the second half of the year, Guoyu sent all its main players to compete for Olympic points. A year ago, Guoyu won 4 gold medals in Odense. A year later, Guoyu will face greater challenges and will encounter many tough battles from the first round.

In men’s singles, a total of 5 national badminton players participated. Only Zhao Junpeng was in the top half. His opponent in the first round was Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto. Shi Yuqi, Li Shifeng, Lu Guangzu, and Weng Hongyang gathered in the lower half. Defending champion Shi Yuqi will face Hong Kong player Ng Ka Long in the first round. New Asian Games champion Li Shifeng and Asian Games men’s team finalist Weng Hongyang will have a civil war in the second round if they successfully pass the first round. Compared with the Asian Games, the men’s singles competition in this tournament is more intense. Axelsen, who is ranked No. 1 in the world at home, is undoubtedly the favorite to win the championship.

Six players in the national badminton women’s singles participated, and there was also a phenomenon of getting together. Gao Fangjie defended the bottom half alone and faced the No. 6 seed and Spanish star Marin in the first round. Chen Yufei, He Bingjiao, Han Yue, Wang Zhiyi, and Zhang Yiman are all in the top half. As the No. 3 seed in the tournament, Chen Yufei, the “first sister” of the national feather team, faced Indonesian player Valdani in the first round. Defending champion and No. 5 seed He Bingjiao will face Malaysian player Wu Jinming in the first round. Han Yue, who just won the Arctic Open women’s singles championship, will face Chinese Taipei player Bai Yupo. Japanese star Akane Yamaguchi and South Korean genius An Se-ying, who suffered injuries at the Hangzhou Asian Games, both chose to withdraw this time.

In men’s doubles, a total of 5 pairs of national badminton teams participated, with Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi and Chen Boyang/Liu Yi in the top half. In the top half, there are top seeds, Indonesian combination Alfian/Ardianto, world championship champion, Korean combination Kang Minhyuk/Seo Seungjae and other strong teams. There are three pairs of national badminton pairs in the lower half. The No. 2 seed, “post-2000” combination Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang’s first-round opponent is the host combination Kjaer/Sougard. The two recently reorganized pairs are not weak opponents in the first round. He Jiting/Ren Xiangyu will face the strong South Korean pair Choi Sol Kyu/Kim Won Ho, while Tan Qiang/Zhou Haodong will face the German combination Ramsforss/Seidl.

A total of 5 pairs of pairs participated in the national badminton women’s doubles. Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan, Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian, Tan Ning/Liu Shengshu are all in the top half. The first-round opponents of the two pairs “Fanchen” and “Cosine” in the top half are not strong, but Tan Ning/Liu Shengshu, who just won the Arctic Open women’s doubles championship, will face the No. 3 seeds, Korean combination Kim So Young/Kong Xirong in the first round. This is a big test for the “post-00s” duo. In the second half, Li Wenmei/Liu Xuanxuan and Li Yijing/Luo Xumin will also encounter different strong Japanese teams. Li Wenmei/Liu Xuanxuan will challenge the impact of No. 5 seeds Matsuyama Naomi/Chihiro Shida in the first round, and Li Yijing/Luo Xumin will challenge No. 4 Yuki Fukushima/Ayaka Hirota launched an attack.

In mixed doubles, the national feather team has 4 pairs participating. The main opponents in the first half of the first half for the defending champion and top seeds Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong are two pairs of world champions-Thailand’s strong team Dechapol/Sapsiree and South Korea’s strong team Seo Seung-jae/Chai Yujing. Also in the top half is the Chinese badminton pair Cheng Xing/Chen Fanghui, a “post-2000” pair. They will face the Indonesian pair Jordan/Melati in the first round, and it will be difficult to pass. Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping and Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin, who won the Arctic Open championship and runner-up, are both in the bottom half. The former’s first-round opponent is the Indonesian combination Rivaldi/Mentari, and the latter is the Japanese combination Midorikawa Daiki/Saito Natsu. There are also No. 2 seeds and strong Japanese teams Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino in the lower half.