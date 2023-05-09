Banca Widiba (MPS), Marcucci and Morello new recruiting managers

Banca Widiba (MPS), Marcucci and Morello appointed Recruiting Managers

Banca Widiba, digital bank of the Montepaschi group, announces the entry of the new Recruiting Managers Eugenio Marcucci and Francesco Morello. The former will operate as a trainer throughout the country under the direct supervision of the Head of Advisors Nicola Viscanti and the National Recruiting Manager Marco Ferrari, while the latter will be active in Genoa, in the team of Area Manager Paolo Campagnucci.

Eugene Marcucci, 32 years old, originally from Cattolica (RN), with a degree in Economics and Marketing, after various experiences as Digital Marketing Manager and a parenthesis as a freelance consultant, in 2021 he joined Azimut, where he gained direct experience in the Financial Consulting sector , first covering the role of Financial Advisor and subsequently of Digital Marketing Manager, with the task of creating and developing the Bank’s digital communication office. He joins Banca Widiba with the role of Senior Financial Advisor with the duties of Recruiting Manager and trainer.

He enters Genoa Francis Morello, 53 years old, originally from Rome (RM). A long-experienced professional, he began his career as a financial consultant in the early 1990s. He joins Banca Widiba as Senior Financial Advisor and Recruiting Manager.

Growing structure

“We are very pleased to welcome Eugenio and Francesco to Banca Widiba. With the entry of the two new Recruiting Managers we are further strengthening recruitment, on which we have been focusing a lot for several yearsachieving ever more challenging goals” – he says Marco Ferrari, National Recruiting Manager of Banca Widiba.

“In fact, our network has important characteristics that make us attractive to both experienced professionals and new consultants. As a digital native Bank and thanks to the cutting-edge Wise platform, we simplify the relationship with customers, and with our open architecture Consulting model, Advisors have the real freedom to propose tailor-made investment solutions for clients. We are sure that the two new managers will be able to make the most of the characteristics of our network and give a strong boost to Recruiting activities”.

(Ticker)