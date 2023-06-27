Home » Bank of Italy, CDM starts the process of appointing Fabio Panetta as governor
Il Council of Ministers has started the process for the appointment of Fabio Panetta to governor of Bank of Italy. Panetta, currently on the board of the ECB, will succeed the current number 1 of Via XX Settembre, Ignatius Viscowho will complete his second mandate next November, therefore in fact non-renewable for the leadership of Bank of Italy.

Only last Friday Visco had been at Palazzo Chigi, received by the premier Giorgia Meloni. Panetta had been sounded last October for the leadership of the Mef, but, according to rumors, he would have declined the proposal, always keeping Palazzo Koch in his sights.

