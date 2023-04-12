Interest rates on loans to households are increasing: Taeg over 4%

A Februaryloans to the private sector have grown, and with them so have i interest rates on loans disbursed in the month in question to families for the purchase of homes including ancillary costs (Annual percentage rate of charge, Taeg), which go up over the 4% threshold. To make it known is a report of Bank of Italywhich shows that the share of these loans with an initial rate fixation period of up to one year was 46% (59 in the previous month), compared with rates set at 4,12% in February (3.95 in January).

The Taeg on the new ones consumer credit disbursements he placed himself at 9,88% (9.79 in the previous month). Interest rates on new ones loans to non-financial corporations were equal to 3.55% (3.72 in the previous month), those for amounts up to one million euro were equal to 4.39%, while the rates on new loans for amounts exceeding this threshold were at 3.04%. Deposit rates on all outstanding deposits were equal to 0.54% (0.49 in the previous month).

Overall, i loans to the private sectoradjusted on the basis of the harmonized methodology agreed within the European System of Central Banks (ESCB), are grew by 1.1% over twelve monthsdown from +1.6 the previous month. Loans to households increased by 2.5% over the twelve months (3.0 in the previous month), while those to non-financial companies decreased by 0.5% (in the previous month the rate of change over the twelve months was nil). Private sector deposits decreased by 2.4% over twelve months (-1.8 in January). Bond funding increased by 3.9% (0.7 in January).

