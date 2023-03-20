At the end of last year, the DIF was equipped with just 128 billion dollars. For comparison: the sum of the insured deposits at that time was 9.9 trillion dollars. The law stipulates that the fund must always hold at least 1.35 percent of the sum insured. In the past, however, representatives of the banking lobby have repeatedly pushed for this requirement to be relaxed.

Also read: The bank quake could be the beacon of the next major financial crisis

However, if the DIF is now supposed to guarantee all deposits in medium-sized banks, then the imbalance between the fund and the sum insured will continue to grow. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the total of all bank deposits in the US is currently around $17.5 trillion. The members of the MBCA – some 110 regional banks with total assets of up to $100 billion – had combined savings of $1.7 trillion in 2020.