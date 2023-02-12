8
The competitive gap between the North American and European economies risks widening more and more, not only by virtue of the measures launched by the United States to support its businesses, such as the Inflaction Reduction Act. An increasingly important front is also opening up for the banking sector. North American credit institutions have historically enjoyed fewer legal and regulatory snares and snares, but in this phase a further advantage can come from the slowness with which…
See also The second quarterly report of the fund kicked off, and the path of institutional repositioning and stock swapping began to appear | Hengyue Funds | Fund Managers |