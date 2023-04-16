Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Website Hot Spots Li Qiang presided over the executive meeting of the State Council to study, optimize, adjust and stabilize employment policies and measures, etc.

Li Qiang presided over the executive meeting of the State Council to study, optimize, adjust and stabilize employment policy measures, etc.



Source: Xinhua News Agency

Release time: 2023-04-15 12:33

Views:

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 14th. Premier Li Qiang of the State Council presided over the executive meeting of the State Council on April 14th. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent inspection of Guangdong’s important speeches, anchor the goals of building a strong country and national rejuvenation, focus on the primary task of high-quality development and the strategic task of building a new development pattern, comprehensively deepen reforms, expand high-level New breakthroughs have been continuously made in opening up to the outside world, improving self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, building a modern industrial system, and promoting coordinated development between urban and rural areas, and steadily promoting Chinese-style modernization, so that the results of modernization can benefit all people more and more equitably.

The meeting heard reports on the current employment situation and the optimization and adjustment of policies and measures to stabilize employment. The meeting pointed out that employment is the foundation of people’s livelihood. It is necessary to further strengthen policy guidance, while maintaining the overall stability of the employment stabilization policy, targeted optimization and adjustment of phased policies and increase support for weak links to ensure overall employment stability. It is necessary to highlight the stable stock, increase the amount, and keep the key points. It not only effectively implements job stabilization support and job expansion incentives, but also mobilizes the enthusiasm of enterprises to employ people to a greater extent, and earnestly provides employment services for key groups such as college graduates and migrant workers. Stabilize the scale of policy posts and expand employment space through multiple channels. The unemployed and other persons with employment difficulties shall be classified and given assistance. Efforts should be made to solve structural employment contradictions, take practical and effective measures to stabilize the employment scale of manufacturing and foreign trade enterprises, highlight employment orientation, optimize the professional setting of colleges and universities, and improve the quality of vocational education and skill training in response to market demand. It is necessary to strengthen the support of macroeconomic policies and industrial policies, and promote the mutual promotion of employment growth and economic development by expanding effective demand, boosting market confidence, and stabilizing business operations to drive more employment.

The meeting deliberated and passed the “Regulations on the Administration of Commercial Encryption (Revised Draft)”. The meeting pointed out that in recent years, commercial cryptography has become more and more widely used, and its importance in ensuring network and information security and safeguarding the rights and interests of citizens and legal persons has become increasingly prominent. It is necessary to fully implement the overall national security concept, further standardize the application and management of commercial encryption, and urge platform companies to fulfill their user password protection responsibilities in accordance with the law to ensure the security of personal privacy, commercial secrets, and sensitive government data. It is necessary to better comply with the rapid development trend of the digital economy, establish and improve the promotion mechanism for commercial encryption technology innovation, promote the transformation and industrial application of commercial encryption technology achievements, and promote the sustainable and healthy development of the commercial encryption market.

The meeting also studied other matters.