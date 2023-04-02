Home Business Based on Hongmeng!Huawei P60/Mate X3 international version will be replaced with EMUI 13.1 operating system – yqqlm
Based on Hongmeng!Huawei P60/Mate X3 international version will be replaced with EMUI 13.1 operating system



In the domestic market, all Huawei mobile phones have been upgraded to the Hongmeng system. The latest version is Hongmeng 3.1, the first version of the P60 series.

However, in Huawei models for overseas markets, it is the EMUI system.

According to HC reports, the Huawei P60 series and Mate X3 folding screens are expected to be released in the international market in May, and they will switch to the EMUI 13.1 system.

Compared with EMUI 13, 13.1 has improved animation and fluency, and added some personalized features such as highly customizable 3D lock screen display, camera shutter button shortcut function, etc.

Of course, it should be noted that today’s EMUI has been developed based on Hongmeng.

According to the data, EMUI 13 was released in October last year. The new features mainly include icon sliding gestures (similar to Hongmeng’s service cards), large folders, allowing widgets to stack, super terminal, super storage, cross-screen sharing, etc.

