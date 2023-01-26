Home Entertainment How does it feel?Di Lieba was named the most beautiful actress in the world and these 9 beauties entered the list–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Recently, a foreign website released the list of the most beautiful actresses in the world in 2023, and Di Lieba won the first place.

The list is followed by: Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart, Song Hye Kyo, Alexandra Daddario, Hand Echel (Turkey), Ulassa Ya Sparbond (Thailand), Deepika Padukone (India), Katherine Langford and Gal Gadot.

According to the data, Dilraba (Dilraba), born on June 3, 1992 in Urumqi, Xinjiang, is a film and television actress in Mainland China.

In 2013, Di Lieba made his debut by starring in his first TV series “Anahan”. In 2014, starring in the fantasy drama “Love Against the Light”. In 2015, won high popularity with the love drama “Carat Lover”, and won the Most Popular Newcomer Actress Award at the National Drama Festival. In 2016, starred in the modern drama “Spicy Metamorphosis”; in the same year, starred in the urban love inspirational comedy “Pretty Li Huizhen”, and won the Best Newcomer Award at the Sino-British Film Festival for the comedy “Pride and Prejudice” [5] . In 2017, she was nominated for the Magnolia Award for Best Supporting Actress with the fantasy drama “Three Lives Three Worlds Ten Miles of Peach Blossom”.

In 2018, Di Lieba became the seventh “Golden Eagle Goddess” of the Golden Eagle TV Art Festival, and won the audience’s favorite actress at the 29th China Golden Eagle TV Art Awards, and the most popular actress at the 12th China Golden Eagle TV Art Festival. Two awards for actors. In 2020, the starring fantasy drama “Three Lives Three Worlds Pillow Book” will be broadcast.

In March 2021, starring in the legendary costume drama “Long Song Xing”. In 2022, starring in the costume fantasy drama “Meeting You for the First Time” and “Like an Old Man Returning” will be broadcast one after another.

