Home Business Xiaomi Group Stocks Rise After Leaked Electric Car Design – WSJ
Business

Xiaomi Group Stocks Rise After Leaked Electric Car Design – WSJ

by admin

Shares in Xiaomi Corp. , 1810.HK , rose in Hong Kong after a design for what could be the company’s first electric car leaked. Analysts say the car-making venture looks risky, but it could also pay off.

Shares of the Chinese technology company rose as high as HK$13.32 intraday on Thursday, the highest level since late July 2022. Thursday is the first trading day after the Lunar New Year holiday. The stock closed up 12.98% at HK$13.40, its highest closing price in nearly seven months.

In recent days, users of the Chinese social media site Weibo have flooded photos of car molds related to Xiaomi’s electric car plans. A Xiaomi spokesman told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that the leaked photos came from a supplier, adding that they were early car designs and not final prototypes.

Xiaomi Group announced in 2021 that it is seeking to enter the field of electric vehicles. The company said it plans to launch its first car in the first half of 2024. The company is known for smartphones, televisions and other electronics.

See also  Cerved: Goldman Sachs reduces stake to 2.853% (Consob)

You may also like

Fiscal truce 2023, the measure of the Meloni...

Savings, for funds, 2022 closes with a collection...

The GDP of the United States in the...

Toyota, change at the top: Koji Sato is...

The managers close 2022 with a collection of...

Hong Kong stock market morning report on January...

In Gallarate, a center of excellence for autism...

Fuel, petrol again above 2 euros (served). Fear...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, January 26th. Positive Europe, spotlight...

How powerful are the Internet celebrity “Gatling” fireworks?Actual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy