BCC Iccrea Group: first limit of 300 million for Emilia-Romagna

In consideration of the extensive damage caused by the flood in the Emilia-Romagna territories, the four mutual banks of the BCC Iccrea Group operating in the region, BCC Romagnolo, BCC Ravennate Forlivese and Imolese, Riviera Banca and Emilbanca, together with the parent company BCC Banca Iccrea, have allocated an initial limit of 300 million euros to support the territories deeply affected by bad weather.

The ceiling is intended for both families and businesses which are suffering severe damage these days due to an unprecedented natural disaster.

The BCC Iccrea Group is taking steps together with its banks to facilitate access to all the national and regional measures implemented in favor of the affected populations, to which personalized interventions will be added once the damages suffered have been quantified.

