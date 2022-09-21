Original title: Beidou Satellite News began to recruit public beta verification today, and users of Huawei Mate 50 series can apply

IT House reported on September 21 that on September 6, Huawei released the Huawei Mate 50 series flagship mobile phones. Among them, the Huawei Mate 50E is priced from 3999 yuan and will go on sale in October. Huawei Mate 50 / Pro / RS Porsche Design Edition is on sale today, starting at 4,999 yuan. As a highlight of the new phone, Huawei Mate 50 / Pro / RS Porsche Design Edition supports Beidou satellite news.

According to Huawei’s official Weibo news,Huawei Beidou satellite news will start recruiting for public beta verification today, Huawei Mate 50 series users can apply in the “My Huawei” app home page – Beidou public testing interface. When the application is approved, Huawei will send a text message to notify the user, and the user can download the application and experience it.

According to Huawei, the Huawei Mate 50 series is the world‘s first mass smartphone that supports Beidou satellite messages. In an environment without terrestrial network signal coverage, messages can still be sent through the “Beidou Satellite Messages” service number in the “Changlian” app. Keep in touch with the outside world, and also support one-click generation of track maps.

In addition, when there is a network on the ground, all brand mobile phones can receive Beidou satellite messages (ordinary text messages). Way).

According to a previous report by IT House, this function is currently only available in mainland China (excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan), and only Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 RS Porsche Design support this function (excluding Mate 50E). However, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 folding screen phone will also support this feature in the future.

