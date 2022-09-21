There is a fundamental component to TikTok’s success that is often underestimated. And no, it’s not the algorithm nor the format and the sounds. They are the creators, or the users who, attracted by the chances of success, consistently produce content on the platform. After all, TikTok is an influencer factory: in the world top 10 by number of followers, led by Khaby Lame, only Will Smith was already famous before landing on the Chinese social network.

In short, the challenge of social networks against TikTok is not based only on formats and algorithms: it is also essential to have the ability to attract content creators. It is precisely in this direction that YouTube is moving. The Alphabet subsidiary announced at the Made on YouTube event that it had expanded its partner program to Shorts, the format (which is already very successful) launched last year to compete with TikTok.

Basically, from next year YouTube will open the earning opportunities already present for traditional formats to those who produce Shorts. Starting in early 2023, creators will be able to apply to join the YouTube Partner Program after reaching the 1000 subscriber threshold and totaling 10 million Shorts views in 90 days. These new partners will be able to earn directly from the platform, with advertising revenue and fan funding.





An important novelty concerns the sharing of advertising revenue. It will work like this: On YouTube Shorts, ads are shown between videos in the feed. Each month, the revenue from these ads will be used to pay creators and to cover the cost of music licenses for the songs used in the videos. Creators will receive 45% of their total advertising earnings, which will be distributed based on the views obtained in that time period.

How monetization works on TikTok and Instagram

“This is the first time the revenue sharing it is offered for short-form videos, on any platform, ”said Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer. Indeed, the model proposed by the company of the Alphabet group represents an important innovation in the ways in which content producers can make money on social networks.

While, in fact, both Instagram and TikTok offer direct payment tools to creators, neither the Meta social network nor that of ByteDance make available a share of the advertising revenues. TikTok, in particular, offers a $ 70 million Creator Fund, which users with more than 10,000 followers and 100,000 views in 30 days can sign up for a monthly fee. Quote that, according to the reconstructions, would be at least laughable: we are talking about 20-40 dollars per million views.

Instagram also announced plans to invest $ 1 billion to pay creators. It is doing this, as far as the Reels are concerned, with a program called Bonus Play and which rewards eligible creators with a variable fee depending on the views obtained by the content in a given period of time. An incentive that does not seem to have helped Meta in the now complicated challenge to TikTok. According to an internal report obtained by the Wall Street Journal, in fact, in the United States alone there are about 11 million creators on Instagram, but only 20% of these actually publish content every month.

The other news from YouTube: here is Creator Music

Again during the Made on YouTube event, the Alphabet platform announced the introduction, from 2023, of Creator Music, a new feature of YouTube Studio that allows YouTube content producers to easily access a catalog of music tracks in continuous expansion for use in long format videos.

Creators will be able to purchase cheap, high-quality music licenses, without giving up the potential for full monetization, while maintaining the same share of revenue they would generate from music-free videos. Creators who don’t want to purchase a license, on the other hand, will have the option to use the songs and share the revenue with the track’s artist and associated rights holders.