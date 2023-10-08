Bellini Nautica doubles its sales. And he dreams of his own yacht

The recent agreement with Rimini Service Yacht will lead to the doubling of sales turnover. A merger by incorporation between the subsidiary of Bellini Nautica, Lusso Nautica, and the historic boat retailer from Romagna, which will create a real hub for new and used goods with offices in Varazze, Ancona, Iseo and of course Rimini. The structure, which will be created once the merger is completed, will be called Italian Dealer and will be headed by Massimo Scagnelli, at the helm of the acquired company.

The acceleration on Bellini Nautica’s accounts from this operation will already be seen this year. But it is in 2024 that the company, listed on the EGM for a year and a half, known for the sale of Cranchi yachts and for being the largest dealer of vintage Rivas, turnover is expected to double from the sales sector, which will reach 14 million. A significant impact on the balance sheet, which closed last year overall at 15.2 million (ebitda at 1.8 million), with the part of new and used sales which weighed 6.3 million and which will arrive, in fact, at 14.

“There has been a process of rapprochement with Rimini Service Yacht in recent years, because we work with the exact same philosophy – explains CEO Battista Bellini -. So it was, for us a natural transition. The new structure, which will arise from the merger, will also become a unique technological and digital platform for sales in the nautical sector”.

An idea of ​​the growth that Bellini wants to achieve, which also looks at the possibility of new acquisitions: service structures, complementary to the activity. “What is important for us, to evaluate these operations, is the team – continues the top manager -. And then the facilities they have at their disposal, i.e. storage services or ordinary maintenance”.

Meanwhile, the company continues with the purchase of other vintage Rivas, the legendary yacht so dear to Sophia Loren and Aristotle Onassis, increasing the available stock. “Riva boats have always given us great satisfaction – explains the administrator -. They have an annual revaluation of approximately 8% and the maintenance they require It doesn’t have a major impact on costs.”

But for the future of Bellini there is also a dream: to return to building boats with its own brand. “My grandfather, who had founded the company, and was called Battista like me, he told my father before he died to no longer build boats, but to focus instead on services. My dad followed the advice. But now I don’t rule out the possibility that it could instead be an excellent business line to continue growing”, comments the CEO.

