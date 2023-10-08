Marko Livaja retired from the Croatian national team Sport

Marko Livaja decided to retire from the national team.

Marko Livaja (30) made the decision to retire from the Croatian national team. For some time now, there have been big problems between him, the fans and coach Zlatko Dalić. Although he was included in the list for the October matches, the Hajduk player decided not to play for the “Dice” anymore.

He announced the decision on Instagram.

“After much thought, I made the decision to leave the Croatian national team. I informed the national association before this announcement. I am grateful to the selector for my time spent in the national team and recognition as a player. The bronze medal from the World Championship in Qatar, the atmosphere in the country and the diaspora will always remain special in my heart,” Marko began his presentation.

He did not talk further about the reasons for the decision.

“I am proud of every performance for my homeland and I want the focus and positivity to be directed towards the players. I hope that they will wait for the next important matches in peace and without tension. Thank you all for your support, I wish the national team happiness and success from the bottom of my heart, both now and then and in the future. It’s not an ordinary fabric, my heart is like the biggest mountain, I’m overcome with pride when the flag flies above our heads,” said Livaja.

The fans who left him comments complained about one thing the most – why he didn’t do it before Dalić announced the final schedule for the October matches.



Livaja has been under attack from fans in Croatia for some time, Rijeka fans recently started putting stickers around the city that read “Die, Livaja”, and at one of the earlier training sessions of the national team, he almost got into a fight with fans who insulted him…

