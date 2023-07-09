Bergoglio approaches the sunset of the Church of Rome

From 1 July, Bergoglio has appointed Argentine archbishop Fernandez, a man he trusts, to that dicastery

From 1981 to 2005 the cardinal Ratzinger he was prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. From July 1st Bergoglio appointed the Argentine archbishop to that dicastery Fernandeza man he trusted, his best known book is Heal me with your mouth. the art of kissing. A comment would be superfluous.

Luca Casarin, one of the leaders of the antagonistic left, responsible for the Social Centers and the notorious Tute Bianche, bridgeheads for urban guerrilla warfare, is Bergoglio’s special guest at the Synod of Bishops next October.

Having given up the revolutionary clothes, which had nothing of revolution, today she ferries migrants in the Sicilian channel and likes it so much Bergoglio. Any comment would be superfluous. The man who came from the end of the world, piece by piece brings the sunset of the Church of Rome.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

