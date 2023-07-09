Home » Why is it not recommended to lick the lid of the yoghurt once it has been opened? The risks
Why is it not recommended to lick the lid of the yoghurt once it has been opened? The risks

Why is it not recommended to lick the lid of the yoghurt once it has been opened? The risks

How many times before enjoying a fresh yogurt, does it happen to lick the lid of the yogurt savoring every drop of the sweet and creamy aroma.

Well, this almost innate gesture is not recommended because it exposes us to various risks. Let’s see which ones they are.

Packaging e Yogurt

Yogurt is a dairy product obtained by fermenting milk thanks to the action of beneficial bacteria known as Lactobacillus. These bacteria are also called probiotics because they perform several important functions for the health of the body. Let’s see what are the benefits of yogurt in different age groups.

Babies and children: yogurt can be introduced into the diet of children from six months of age, except in cases of lactose intolerance or allergy to milk proteins.

Yogurt contains protein from high quality, calcium, vitamins and minerals which are important for the growth and development of children. Yogurt also helps regulate bowel function, prevent infections and strengthen the immune system.

Mother serves daughter yogurt – wineandfoodtour.it

Teenagers and adults: yogurt is a light and nutritious food, ideal for breakfast or as a snack.

This food is known for bring health benefitsof the digestive system, preventing problems of constipation, acidity, reflux and abdominal swelling. Yogurt is also useful for counteracting high cholesterol and high blood pressure, thanks to the presence of potassium and calcium.

Yogurt also contributes to bone and tooth health, preventing osteoporosis and tooth decay.
Elderly – Yogurt is a food that can help the elderly to maintain a good level of physical and mental well-being. Yogurt promotes digestion and nutrient absorption, counteracting malnutrition and anemia.

Mature woman eats yogurt – wineandfoodtour.it

It also helps prevent infectionsintestinal and urinary, thanks to the action of probiotics that rebalance the bacterial flora.

Finally, yogurt finally has a positive effect on mood and memory, thanks to the presence of B vitamins.

Lick the yogurt lid

We’ve just seen how yogurt represents what a tasty and healthy food it can be included in everyone’s diet, regardless of age, unless you suffer from intolerance or allergy to it.

what yogurt brings many benefits to the body, thanks to its richness of nutrients and its probiotic action. About the “bad habit” Of lick the yogurt lid, this applies to all ages

Closed package of yogurt – wineandfoodtour.it

The metallic composition of the yogurt lids also makes this gesture risky. Regarding the common belief that licking the yogurt lid can be extremely harmful due to exposure to aluminum, it should be noted that this represents a risk factor.

It is known that the contact between this metal and food can have several contraindications. It is preferable, for example, to wrap the sandwiches in parchment paper and then in foil, as in the case of baked fish.

In relation to the concern regarding theaccumulation of aluminum in brain tissue which could lead to dementia, including the disease of Alzheimerit is important to consider that EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) established a tolerable weekly intake for humans of 1 milligram of aluminum per kilogram of body weight.

Lick the yogurt lid – wineandfoodtour.it

This means that, within this limit, the intake of aluminum through contact with the yogurt lid would be considered safe.

Licking the tongue of the yogurt pot does not involve high risks in terms of exposure to aluminium, also because, as explained by the European body, this metal is found in higher concentrations in foods such as cereals and cereal products vegetables, beverages and some infant formulas.

Therefore, the contact with the yoghurt pot’s tongue it does not represent a significant source of aluminum.

It is important to underline that licking the lid of the yoghurt pot remains incorrect and dangerous since the tongue, being thin, it could cause cuts and wounds.

Snack, don’t lick the yogurt lid – wineandfoodtour.it

Per avoid both contact with the aluminium both to ensure better preservation of the yogurt, it would be advisable to prefer entirely glass jars.

This choice not only preserves safety, but also contributes to maintaining product quality.

