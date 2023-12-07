Best Airlines for Christmas Travel from and to the Dominican Republic: A Guide to Luggage Policies

As the holiday season approaches, many Dominicans and their relatives living abroad are preparing for their annual trips to spend Christmas and New Year’s together. With these trips come the important decisions of which airlines to use and what the luggage policies are.

Diario Libre has compiled a list of airlines that offer the most flights to and from the Dominican Republic, as well as their specific luggage policies and associated costs.

JetBlue, for example, offers a suitcase of up to 50 pounds for free with their Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra, and Mint fares. The first additional suitcase costs $35, while the second costs $65. Any luggage over 50 pounds will incur extra charges. Meanwhile, American Airlines allows one free suitcase of up to 50 pounds on all fares, with additional charges for extra or heavier luggage.

Delta, on the other hand, charges $30 for the first suitcase and $40 for the second, both of which must weigh 50 pounds or less. It is also important to note that Spirit Airlines, while a low-cost carrier, has higher fees for luggage, ranging from $31 to $50.

It’s clear that each airline has its own policies, and travelers should carefully consider their luggage needs and the associated costs when planning their holiday trips. With this information, Dominicans and their loved ones living abroad can make more informed decisions about their travel arrangements, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free holiday season.

