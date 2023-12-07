Home » New Chinese cell phone surpasses the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy S24 with its cameras, processor and price | Review Redmi K70
New Chinese cell phone surpasses the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy S24 with its cameras, processor and price | Review Redmi K70

New Chinese cell phone surpasses the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy S24 with its cameras, processor and price | Review Redmi K70

The Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro will soon be released and is poised to compete with Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 Ultra. This Chinese smartphone has garnered attention for its impressive features and is said to match the power of the Galaxy S24 Ultra at a much lower price point.

Xiaomi is known for offering high-quality technology at accessible prices, and the Redmi K70 Pro is no exception. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a large OLED screen, a high-quality camera system, and a powerful 5000 mAh battery, this device is set to make a significant mark in the smartphone market.

The Redmi K70 Pro has a 6.67” OLED screen with 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and weighs 209 grams. It also features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, plus a whopping 12GB of RAM, with an option for up to 24GB of RAM.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Redmi K70 Pro comes with a 16MP front camera and a 50MP main camera with OIS stabilization, in addition to a 12MP Wide Angle and 2X Telephoto lens.

The phone will be released first in China before reaching global markets in early 2024. The entry model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of memory is priced at $460, while the highest-end version with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of capacity will cost $610.

On a related note, iShop in Lima, Peru is offering the new iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB for 7,399 soles.

The ZTE Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro is another smartphone making waves, boasting a 6.66” AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and comes with 16GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of internal memory.

With all these exciting options on the horizon, the competition in the smartphone market is heating up, and consumers have a range of impressive devices to choose from.

