Best man affair: Habeck and Graichen should now go to public interrogation in the Bundestag

The Union demands that the Economics Minister and his State Secretary Patrick Graichen be heard again – in public. This belongs on the agenda of the next meetings of the economic and climate committees. There is support from the traffic light factions.

DThe Union does not want to be satisfied with the previous processing of the best man affair involving State Secretary Patrick Graichen and is calling for a further hearing between Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and his State Secretary in the Bundestag. This time the survey is to take place in public and not in secret, as was the case last week.

The CDU chairmen in the committees for economy and climate, Hansjörg Durz and Thomas Gebhart, requested that the topic be included on the agendas of the next meetings of the two committees on May 24th.

Graichen has been criticized for weeks because he belonged to a selection committee that was the only candidate for the head of the German Energy Agency (Dena). Graichen’s best man Michael Schäfer had suggested. Habeck and his state secretary have described this as a “mistake”, but so far the minister has refused to dismiss Graichen because of this mistake.

The union is now demanding that under the heading “Further processing of the appointment of the chairman of the dena management board and current reporting on possible compliance violations and the HR policy of the BMWKBoth Habeck and his four State Secretaries Graichen, Anja Hajduk, Stefan Wenzel and Udo Philipp are again available to answer questions. “Furthermore, we request that this meeting take place in public,” says the Union’s application.

To the question of the public one had performed an absurd theater at the last questioning. While Habeck claimed that he would have liked to testify in front of an audience, the Ampel parties ensured with their votes that the public was excluded.

The motion to admit the audience was narrowly rejected with a stalemate of 15 to 15, because a few Greens of all people abstained. This gave the impression that the FDP and SPD, of all people, ensure that the committees meet in secret.

The annoyance of the coalition partners about this process is still great. Accordingly, in this case, the Union’s request to conduct another public questioning of the minister and his state secretaries could well be successful.

Possible misunderstandings should be avoided by publicity

“Minister Habeck is responsible for clarifying the unresolved questions about the recommendation of his own best man by State Secretary Graichen,” said the FDP’s energy policy spokesman, Michael Kruse, to WELT. “So that there are no misunderstandings, the next meeting should take place in public.”

And Kruse, just like the Union, makes another demand: “The announced publication of the compliance rules that have been made should take place this week in preparation for the meeting,” demands the Liberal.

