The budget of Metro 5 in Milan

The assembly of Metro 5, the so-called Lilac line of Milan, approved the related annual financial report to 2022 which reports a profit of 12.9 million euros, an ebitda of 56.3 million against revenues of 85 million euros. The company, born from a form of public-private partnership in project finance, is made up of Alstom Ferroviaria, Atm, Ferrovie dello Stato, Hitachi Rail STS and Partecipazioni Italia.

“In 2022 Metro 5 closed in profit for the third consecutive year, recording the best result in recent years both in terms of profit and in terms of revenues and exceeding all financial targets. Also, always putting people at the heart of our strategy, we have integrated the concept of mobility with additional services of social utility within the stations”, said Serafino Lo Piano, CEO of Metro 5 SpA

During 2022, the influx of passengers on Line 5 reached an influx of 37 million passengers, with an increase of 45% compared to the previous year. The close of the first quarter of the year underway confirms the positive trend with the aim of exceeding 40 million of passengers by 2023. The Metro 5 initiative through the public-private partnership in project finance once again confirms the ability to create value, representing a valid model for the creation of sustainable transport infrastructures for the benefit of citizens in metropolitan realities . (ITALPRESS).

Photo Credits: www.agenziafotogramma.it