Virginia Raggi lights up with reflected light after Elly Schlein’s victory in the Democratic Party primaries, but fights against the alliance

Virginia Raggi, in times of abstinence, does not miss the opportunity to receive some light reflected from the victory of Elly Schlein: “I believe that for a party that has made gender equality and rights a banner, finally giving substance to the words repeated for years is a big step forward. And I say it that I have always been and remain against female quotas. Let’s say which is good news for Italy: it is right that there is more representation, just as it is right that there is more space for young people. Otherwise it is useless to complain that fewer and fewer people are voting”.

Naturally the main argument is not the new secretary’s schedule but the fact that she is a woman, even if in reality the new secretary of the Democratic Party is declared bisexual. There is then the usual tirade against “machismo” present in politics: “And not only in politics… but if we want to see the glass half full, this tells us that there is ample room for improvement”.

Then when asked about the flop in the regional elections, with the Five Star candidate Donatella Bianchi, he simply glosses over with a banal: “Let’s look to the future. We need to dialogue more with the territory” and then again “no to alliances from above” and this is the interesting point beyond trying to get some media exposure with the victories of the others.

In fact, with Schlein’s victory the wide field of Zingaretti’s times reopens and therefore of a systematic alliance between the Democratic Party and the Five Stars and she has never been able to bear this. It is an agreement that he has always tried to boycott and one of the recurring reasons for controversy with his boss, Giuseppe Conte, with whom she is on bad terms after the well-known events that left her out of any candidacy following the sensational debacle of the last city elections in which she clamorously arrived last, severely punished by the enraged citizens for her work in the Eternal City.

But with this anti-Pd position Virginia Raggi is a candidate to stay out of the political mainstream – even of the opposition – because it is completely clear that the Schlein and Conte will proceed with the structural agreement project and it will then be seen whether the former prime minister will also be able to intort the new secretary or not. Raggi is against the Democratic Party, but in the meantime she holds on to the position of President of the Expo 2030 Commission given to her by Roberto Gualtieri whom she attacks as soon as she can.

We don’t understand why the mayor of Rome doesn’t take away her job and offer it, for example, to Roberta Lombardi who, on the other hand, had and still has an excellent relationship with the Democratic Party, having also been a valid councilor for the environment in the junta with Zingaretti. Lombardi’s choice would have two results: to promote one of the few figures of the Five Stars who has worked well in Rome and in Lazio and to distance a dangerous enemy from the wide field, i.e. Virginia Raggi, who moreover could not give guarantees of committing herself to death for the Expo 2030 project whose success instead would illuminate Roberto Gualtieri, his bitter political enemy, with glory.

