Zejna Murkić is excited before the Eurovision Song Contest ’23, and many predict her great success and even victory in the competition.

“Song for Eurovision ’23” starts tonight, where Serbia will choose its representative to go to this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, in May. The selection takes place on March 1 and 2, when the semi-final nights are held, while on Saturday, March 4, the grand final is held, when we will find out the winner.

Singer Zejna Murkić, who is predicted by many to win, participated in the Pulse of Serbia show on Kurir television and revealed her expectations from the competition. She is also accomplished as a mother, so many are interested in how she manages to achieve everything.

“I was born everything to get there. I can go on stage even now, without anything. What do grandmas say – you’re either the one or you’re not the one. Everyone sees me as a winner and I am already grateful to everyone in my heart. The fact that the song has generated interest and that they give me such good predictions makes me feel like I’ve already won. First of all, I am grateful that things are unfolding by themselves. I have never had such success in my career and I thank my team. Anyway, this is still a competition, so you can’t avoid nervousness”, she admitted, and for success she believes that the most important thing is that the song and the artist match.



“I think it’s important that the song matches the performer. Nikola Burovac gave me the skeleton of the song, so he told me: ‘Now you shape it as you want’. This song shows my creativity and courage. For those who don’t know, I’m 36 years old! For the first time I decided to be me and I think that people will actually get to know me as I am for the first time“, admits Zejna, who says that she sensed Konstrakt’s victory last year: “I knew it would Construct to win. The air felt like she was the one. We were all on our feet when she started the performance. I expect that even now someone with such strength will stand out”.

