Among the dissatisfied with their work there are those who choose the path of resignation. But there are also those who choose the path of quiet quitting, slow abandonment, a topic that is difficult to trace but which worries companies and those involved in people management for the effects it can have on productivity. In the case of resignations, while waiting to know the new data that the Ministry of Labor will announce on 8 March, the latest tell us that in the first nine months of 2022 the terminations requested by the worker consist mainly of resignations, equal to 562 thousand units, or 17.9% of the total. Of these, 18.5% are men and 17.2% are women, while retirements, equal to 34,000 units, contribute with a smaller share, just over 1%. Alongside those who resign because they intend to change jobs and often have already found one and it is easily “traceable”, there are however those who keep their jobs, but gradually reduce their involvement and commitment. In other words productivity, which in our country has always been a factor of weakness. To prevent workers from letting go, reducing commitment and results, precisely at a time when, with the spread of smart working, work is increasingly based on objectives and less and less linked to clocking in, the international debate is gaining ground on so-called internal reshuffle. We could literally translate the expression as internal reshuffle. Or, to use more traditional terminology in HR, internal mobility. Not that it’s new, but how to use it might be. If in the past it was more linked to management changes or turnover, today it is becoming a concrete tool for retaining people and motivating them. To implement it avoiding the boomerang effect, however, a very structured path is needed.

The infidelity of millennials and genZ

In the company, especially among those with STEM skills, highly marketable on the job market, the highest degree of “infidelity” is found among millennials (those born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s) and generation Z (18-24 years old) where a majority share, which varies between half and three quarters, say they intend to change jobs. Referring to the latest research that LinkedIn did, if we consider the Italian data, more than half of the interviewees, 54%, are considering changing jobs in 2023, a percentage that rises to 69% among GenZ. Among the main reasons that GenZ cite as an incentive to consider a change are a salary increase (31%), the search for a better work-life balance (29%), feeling more confident in one’s abilities ( 29%). The lack of opportunities to develop one’s skills and one’s professional career are perceived as a boulder, especially by younger people. And this is a topic that should not be underestimated, as explained by Francesca Verderio, talent acquisition manager of Zeta Service Individual, the business unit of Zeta Service specialized in the search and selection of talent. The internal reshuffle route could prove to be invaluable, but it requires setting up a program with very specific milestones. «This process is greatly underestimated by companies but it is able to offer a double advantage – says Verderio -. On the one hand, it increases the retention and loyalty of the employee who is trained on the new professional role but already knows the company dynamics. On the other hand, organizations benefit from the legacy towards the company that talents put in place, saving time and costs in recruiting a new resource».

The internal mobility strategy

When existing employees within the organization «are given the opportunity to take on new roles and responsibilities they can bring new perspectives and ideas. This can help a company stay innovative and adapt to market changes,” adds Verderio. The desire for greater internal mobility will be a key factor in promoting talent retention in a job market where the numbers of resignations tell us that many want to change jobs and at the same time the talent shortage is very high, especially in the technological field. However, this process requires a series of measures to avoid internal clashes and damage team morale, obtaining an even worse result. “It is clear that employees engaged in their work will stay with the company longer, reducing the costs of recruiting and training new employees. For this reason it would be very simplistic to see internal mobility as the process that moves employees from one department to another – interprets Verderio -. It is a methodology that should also include rethinking how jobs are structured and embracing flexibility regarding job responsibilities».

The handbook in 7 points

However, a seven-point handbook can help make internal mobility a valuable tool for retaining people. The first is definitely the path. “Each role within the organization should have clear paths towards the future development of their professional skills. Employees should be able to identify their next opportunities early in their career to create development plans with managers. The second is the assessment which allows for an overall assessment of personnel on the skills and shortcomings present within the organisation. The third is the recognition of success stories, rewarding employees who have succeeded in filling new roles within the company and sharing their stories to inspire others. Fourth is the use of technology to facilitate internal mobility, using internal job boards, employee self-service portals and other digital tools to help employees find and apply for roles within the company. Then there are the training and skills development programs to enable workers to acquire new knowledge and, at the same time, increase their engagement with the organisation. Then there is the culture of mobility which involves communicating the importance of internal mobility and making sure that employees are aware of the opportunities available to them within the company and that they understand the benefits (both financial and other types of benefits) to pursue such opportunities. Finally, ensure that managers are aware of the skills and experience of those on their teams and actively seek out opportunities to leverage that talent within the organization – the drive for internal mobility must come from the top.