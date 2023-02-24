Home World “A road for brother Biagio, an idea also of the district”
World

“A road for brother Biagio, an idea also of the district”

by admin
“A road for brother Biagio, an idea also of the district”

by livesicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

1′ OF READING “I applaud the Sixth Council Commission of the Municipality of Palermo for the motion to name via Tiro a Segno after Biagio Conte, approved in the City Council on 22 February last, which…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“A road for brother Biagio, an idea also of the district” appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Development of the situation in Russia and Ukraine: Zelensky said that the Ukrainian port was blocked or caused a food crisis, and the EU discussed banning the import of Russian oil – yqqlm

You may also like

demo and trailer for the action-RPG coming to...

United States, Jill Biden: “Joe ready to run...

One of the accusers in the Marilyn Manson...

Journalist Nikola Morača refused to reveal his source,...

Protecting academic freedom and solidarity with Dr. Lara...

vinko marinović after the match borac široki brijeg...

Turin hosts the exhibition “Utamaro hokusai Hiroshige”

“Public and private health restart together”, the conference...

Is granola healthy? – FASHION WORLD

THE SALES GIRL – At FEFF 25 the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy