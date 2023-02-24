by livesicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

1′ OF READING “I applaud the Sixth Council Commission of the Municipality of Palermo for the motion to name via Tiro a Segno after Biagio Conte, approved in the City Council on 22 February last, which…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“A road for brother Biagio, an idea also of the district” appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».