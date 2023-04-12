Biden does not turn off diesel and petrol cars

Accelerated towards the electric car but without demonizing diesel and petrol engines. This is what emerges from the announcement of theBiden administration which sets new strict limits on car pollution in the USA. Indeed, the “green calendar” foresees that new vehicles sold in the United States by 2030 will have to be 50% electric. An increasing percentage to 67% by 2032 (an increase of nearly tenfold on current sales). We are therefore faced with an agenda very different from the one imposed by the European Union which provides for the total stop of sales of internal combustion cars by 2035 with the sole exception of e-fuels.

Big discounts for motorists

But there’s more. To give the picture of the substantial ignorance of the Brussels authorities with respect to what was decided overseas just scroll through the other entries related to the car industry contained in theInflation reduction act, the mega plan worth over 800 billion dollars wanted by Biden to push the country towards zero emissions.

Expected, alongside the prohibitions, maxi incentives for both the automotive industry (with Chinese anti-invasion rules), which for i battery manufacturers. And strong discounts for motorists that when it’s time to change the car they decide to go green. Not only that: a substantial chapter of expenditure also concerns theelectrification of the American road network.

Quite the opposite of what is happening in Europe where the most extreme environmentalist component has imposed a rapid transition to electricity without taking into consideration the huge conversion costs for the industry. A situation that according to builders and trade unions risks leaving almost 900,000 jobs on the ground (200,000 in Italy alone).

Production made in the USA

Moreover, in Europe there are no rules that curb the invasion of foreign producers as the American administration has decided to do instead. The US goal is to subsidize the ecological transition favoring American components and manufacturers. In fact, most of the tax credits are tied to the use of US materials or in any case of countries that have a free trade agreement with the United States, as well asopening of factories on American soil (it is no coincidence that there is a rush of European manufacturers to open plants in the USA).

Among the many examples are incentives up to $7,500 for the purchase of electric cars, granted only if the critical materials used for the batteries and their assembly come from America or from allied states with which there are the aforementioned free trade treaties.

Electrification of the road network

But then there is the related chapter in the context of the Inflation reduction act the electrification of the road network USA. The project aims to bring service stations for electric cars to 500,000. Not only that: a fund of $2.8 billion intends to bring to the United States the production of batteries for electric cars and the extraction and processing of materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite.

If there will be the start, as expected, next year, the new green rules just announced by the US administration they will be the most aggressive emission restrictions on the auto industry in US history and will enable Biden to meet his climate commitments. Safeguarding industry and jobs.