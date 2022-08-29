Even if in October 2022 the prices of the protected market remained the current ones, i.e. those of the third quarter 2022, a typical family would pay 39.8% for electricity compared to the fourth quarter 2021, while gas would cost 27.6% more.

Thus denounces a study by the National Consumers Union according to which the electricity bill in the fourth quarter of 2022 would rise, for a typical family, by 80 euros compared with the corresponding period of last year, going from 200 to 280 euros. For gas, on the other hand, the bill would go from 461 to 588 euros, with an increase of 127 euros. A total quarterly blow of 207 euros.

On an annual basis, even if we imagined fixed prices for the whole year, a typical family would have a total cost of € 2852, € 1121 for electricity and € 1731 for gas.

“In short, the Government must do two urgent things: a budget maneuver to reduce energy prices and postpone the expiry of the protected gas market scheduled for January 1, 2023, aligning it, as Arera asks, with that of light, scheduled instead for January 10, 2024 ”says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union.