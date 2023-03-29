The turbulence on crypto exchanges does not subside. US Moves to Crack Down on Activities of Largest Crypto Exchange, Binance and Its Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao, Also known as CZ.

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has decided to sue the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance and founder Zhao with allegations that the company knowingly offered cryptocurrency derivative products not registered in the United States against federal law.

The CFTC, in the lawsuit filed in the Chicago District Court, pointed out that Binance operated derivatives trading operations in the United States, offering cryptocurrency exchanges including bitcoin, ether, litecoin, tether and Binance (BUSD), indicating them as commodities .

One of the more surprising allegations is that the CEO of Binance allegedly traded on his platform through 300 account all owned directly or indirectly by CZ. In a statement released two days ago, Gretchen Lowea CFTC official, called Binance’s efforts to comply with the rules “one farce”.

Bitcoin travels down slightly by 0.7% to $26,900.