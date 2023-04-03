Home Business Bomb in St. Petersburg, blogger Tatarsky dead: a woman stopped
Bomb in St. Petersburg, blogger Tatarsky dead: a woman stopped

Bomb in St. Petersburg, blogger Tatarsky dead: a woman stopped

Ukrainian war, the pro-Putin blogger dies. A 26-year-old woman arrested

Russian security services detained Darya Trepova. The 26-year-old woman is accused of having carried out yesterday’s attack in a cafe in St. Petersburg where journalist Maksim Fomin, alias Vladlen Tatarsky, was killed. This is reported by the Russian media.

“Agents of the Investigative Committee, in collaboration with the operational services, detained Darya Trepova, suspected of being involved in the explosion in the St. Petersburg cafe”, the Investigative Committee reported on its Telegram channel, quoted by the RIA Novosti agency. the number of people injured in the explosion has risen to 32, of which 10 are in serious condition. This was reported by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Health quoted by RIA Novosti.

“The condition of ten victims is assessed as serious, 16 in a state of moderate severity, of which a 30-year-old girl, five people are in satisfactory condition,” said a ministry statement. The assassination of Russian ultranationalist military blogger Maksim Fomin , alias Vladlen Tatarsky, in a bar owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, in St. Petersburg could reveal further rifts within the Kremlin and its inner circle. The US think tank Isw (Institute for the study of the war) writes it in its latest report.

ISW analysts define Prigozhin’s statement as ‘strange’. He said he would not “blame the Kiev regime” for the deaths of Fomin and Daria Dugina (assassinated in August), indicating a group of Russian radicals as responsible.

