Home Sports Leicester owner seeks new manager
Sports

Leicester owner seeks new manager

by admin
Leicester owner seeks new manager

04/03/2023 at 11:04

CEST


It is not ruled out that they will continue until the end of the season Adam Sadler, appointed interim coach, along with Mike Stowell, goalkeeping coach, as assistant

On the shortlist of possible applicants are Rafael Benítez, Jesse Marsch and Ralph Hasenhuttl

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabhaowner of Leicester, will fly to the UK this week to begin the selection process for a replacement for Brendan Rodgerswho was sacked yesterday after Leicester’s defeat against Crystal Palace (2-1).

RodgersThe 50-year-old had a severance clause worth around £10m should he be sacked in the five-and-a-half-year contract he signed in December 2019, albeit with a note of mutual agreement that he leaves up in the air. the compensation you will receive.

Follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. welcome to the best part

For the moment and temporarily, Adam Sadler will work as a coach Mike Stowell, goalkeeper coach, as an assistant. Srivaddhanaprabha refused to fire Rodgers: “We believed that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under the leadership of Brendan“.

Srivaddhanaprabha he is on his way to Leicester where he will watch Tuesday’s home game against Aston Villa. And together with the executive director Susan Whelan and the football director Jon Rudkinwill decide the successor of Rodgers although it could also happen Sadler y Stowell stay in office if there is an immediate improvement.

But in the list of applicants are Rafael Benítez, Jesse Marsch and Ralph Hasenhuttlin addition to Adi Hutterthe former boss of Borussia Monchengladbach.

See also  Bortolami takes notes "Too soft on two goals It's the growth path"

You may also like

Nardella, Florence is not endangered by Polish fans...

After fencing, table tennis in turn reintegrates Russians...

the reason for the strike against Milan-breaking latest...

Go to the Huanglong Stadium to watch the...

Biathlon is afraid of tragedy. The talented representative...

2023 Men’s National Title Game lines: Connecticut vs....

End of winter season live from 6 p.m

La Liga: Real Madrid beat Valladolid

Amerian Koepka became the first golfer to celebrate...

ATP ranking: Djokovic again number 1, Sinner returns...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy