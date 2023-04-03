It is not ruled out that they will continue until the end of the season Adam Sadler, appointed interim coach, along with Mike Stowell, goalkeeping coach, as assistant

On the shortlist of possible applicants are Rafael Benítez, Jesse Marsch and Ralph Hasenhuttl

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabhaowner of Leicester, will fly to the UK this week to begin the selection process for a replacement for Brendan Rodgerswho was sacked yesterday after Leicester’s defeat against Crystal Palace (2-1).

RodgersThe 50-year-old had a severance clause worth around £10m should he be sacked in the five-and-a-half-year contract he signed in December 2019, albeit with a note of mutual agreement that he leaves up in the air. the compensation you will receive.

For the moment and temporarily, Adam Sadler will work as a coach Mike Stowell, goalkeeper coach, as an assistant. Srivaddhanaprabha refused to fire Rodgers: “We believed that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under the leadership of Brendan“.

Srivaddhanaprabha he is on his way to Leicester where he will watch Tuesday’s home game against Aston Villa. And together with the executive director Susan Whelan and the football director Jon Rudkinwill decide the successor of Rodgers although it could also happen Sadler y Stowell stay in office if there is an immediate improvement.

But in the list of applicants are Rafael Benítez, Jesse Marsch and Ralph Hasenhuttlin addition to Adi Hutterthe former boss of Borussia Monchengladbach.