The Bogotá Aqueduct and Sewerage Company (EAAB) announced the tie-in of networks and installation of valves in the modernization works of the Tibitoc – Casablanca line, essential works to improve the service in the city and neighboring municipalities and for what these days santos there will be restrictions in a vast area of ​​the city.

So that the water cuts are not continuous throughout Holy Week, a scheme of alternate suspensions was designed every other day and in other areas there will be low pressure for hours. For the sectors that will present suspension of service, the supply will be available through tank trucks, which can be requested through Acualínea 116.

Tuesday 4 and Thursday 6 April

Fontibón, Engativá and Kennedy will not have aqueduct service throughout the day on Tuesday 4 and Thursday 6 April.

In Fontibón, the affected neighborhoods will be El Dorado Airport, Atahualpa, Belén, Fontibón, Modelia Forest, Brisas Aldea Fontibón, Capellanía, Centro Fontibón, Charco Rural, Charco Urbano, Ciudad Hayuelos, El Carmen Fontibón, El Cedro, El Chanco l, El Chanco ll, El Chanco Rural ll, El Chanco Rural lll, El Charco, El Refugio, El Tintal, El Tintal Central, El Tintal ll, El Vergel, Ferrocaja Fontibón, Guadual Fontibón, Interindustrial Kasandra, La Cabana Fontibón, La Giralda, La Laguna Fontibón, Las Navetas, Modelia, Modelia Occidental, Moravia, Pueblo Viejo, Puente Grande, Puerta de Teja, Sabana Grande, San José de Fontibón, San Pablo Jericó, San Pedro, San Pedro de los Robles, Santa Cecilia, Vereda El Tintal , Versailles Fontibón, Villa Carmenza, Villemar and Zona Franca.

In Engativá there will be no service in Los Alamos and Los Angeles.

In the case of the town of Kennedy, the lack of the resource will be evident in the neighborhoods Bavaria, Calandaima, Campo Hermoso, Casablanca Sur (from Calle 54 Sur to the west), Castilla, Catalina, Catalina II, Jardines Apogeo Cemetery, Chucua de la Vaca I, Chucua de la Vaca II, Chucua de la Vaca III, Chicalá, Cali City, Kennedy City, Central Kennedy City, North Kennedy City, West Kennedy City, East Kennedy City, South Kennedy City, Techo II City, Corabastos, Dindalito, El Carmelo (from 54 South street to the west), El Jazmin, El Paraíso, El Paraíso Bosa, Gran Britalia (from 54 South street to the west), El Tintal III, El Tintal IV, El Vergel Oriental, Galán, Galán Rural, Gran Britalia I, Hipotecho, Jaqueline, Jorge Uribe Botero (from 53B South street to the west), La Campiña, La Magdalena, La Pampa, Las Acacias. Las Acacias Rural, Las Dos Avenidas, Las Margaritas, Llano Grande, Los Almendros, Mandalay, María Paz, Marseille, New York, New Roof, Osorio II, Osorio III, Patio Bonito, Patio Bonito II, Patio Bonito III, Pío XII, Provivienda, Provivienda Occidental, Renania Urapanes, Saucedal, Tairona, Techo, Timiza, Timiza A, Timiza B, Timiza C, Tintala, Tintalito, Tocarema, Valladolid, El Tintal Rural village, El Tintal Urban village, Vergel Occidental, Villa Alsacia II, Villa Nelly III Sector and Vision of the East.

low pressure areas

Between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm, the towns of Engativá, Bosa and Kennedy will have low pressure.

In the case of Engativá, the pressure will be low in the neighborhoods Los Álamos (from Ac. 72 to the north), Bochica H., Bolivia, Bolivia Oriental, Ciudadela Colsubsidio, El Cedro, El Cortijo, El Dorado, El Dorado Industrial, El Madrigal, Engativá Dorado, Garcés Navas, Garcés Navas Sur, Garcés Navas Oriental, Gran Granada, Villa Amalia (from Ac. 72 to the north), Villas de Alcalá, Villas de Granada, Villas de Granada I and El Gaco.

In Bosa, it will affect the neighborhoods of Ciudadela El Recreo (from Calle 73 Sur to the south), Escocia, La Libertad, Las Margaritas, San Antonio, San Bernardino XIX, San Bernardino XXII Urbano, San Bernardino XXXV, San Bernardino XXV Urbano, San Martin, Villas Del Progreso, Campo Verde, El Danubio Azul, La Paz Bosa, Jorge Uribe Botero (from Calle 53B South to the east).

Finally, in Kennedy, the neighborhoods with low water pressure will be Casablanca, Casablanca Sur (from south 54th street to the east), Pastrana, Roma, El Rubí, La Cecilia, Class, Gran Britalia (from south 54th street to the east). ), El Carmelo (from 54 South Street to the east).

Scheduling water cuts Wednesday April 5 and Friday April 7

Engativá, Kennedy, Puente Aranda, Tunjuelito, Ciudad Bolívar and Bosa will not have aqueduct service throughout the day on Wednesday, April 5 and Friday, April 7.

In Engativá, the affected neighborhoods will be Western Normandy, San Ignacio and Santa Cecilia.

In Kennedy there will be no water in the neighborhoods Alquería La Fragua Norte, Alquería La Fragua, Alquería La Fragua II, Las Delicias, Boita, Casablanca Sur (from 54 South street to the east), La Campiña, Renania Urapanes, Santa Catalina, Tundama , Osorio XII, Las Margaritas, Pastrana, Casablanca, Roma, El Rubí, Class, La Cecilia, Gran Britalia (from 54 South street to the east), El Carmelo (from 54 South street to the east).

For the town of Puente Aranda, the neighborhoods without service will be Alcalá, Alquería, Tejar, Ospina Pérez and Ospina Pérez Sur.

In Tunjuelito, the affected neighborhoods will be Abraham Lincoln, Artillery Area, Claret (from 47 South street to 7 East race), El Carmen, Fátima, El Tunal Park, Samore, San Benito, San Carlos, San Vicente Ferrer, Santa Lucía, Eastern Tunal, Tunjuelito, Venice, Western Venice, Isla del Sol, Muzú and Nuevo Muzú.

In Ciudad Bolívar, the neighborhoods that will be without water supply will be Arborizadora Baja, Atlanta, Barlovento, Candelaria La Nueva (from Carrera 23 to the north), El Chircal Sur, El Ensueño, El Peñón del Cortijo (from Calle 72 B to the east), El Satélite, Galicia, Guadalupe, La Coruña, La Estancia, La Primavera I, La Valvanera, Las Acacias, Los Laureles II, Madelena, Perdomo Alto, Primavera II (from 59 A South street to the north), Rafael Escamilla, Rincón de la Valvanera, Ronda, San Francisco (from Calle 66 Sur to the west and Carrera 23 to the north), Sierra Morena (from Calle 69 Sur to the west) and Verona (from Calle 68B south to the west).

Finally, in Bosa the affected neighborhoods will be Andalucía II, Antonia Santos, Argelia II, Betania, Bosa, Bosa Nova, Bosa Nova El Porvenir, Brasil, Brasilia, Campo Verde, Cañaveralejo, Cañaveralejo Rural, Jardines Apogeo Cemetery, Charles De Gaulle, Chicalá , Chico Sur, Citadel El Recreo, Citadel El Recreo II, El Corzo, El Corzo I, El Corzo Rural, El Danube Azul, The Garden, The Portal of Brazil, El Remanso, El Remanso I, El Retazo, Scotland, Gran Colombiano , Gualoche, Iceland, Jiménez de Quesada, Jiménez de Quesada II Sector, José Antonio Galán, Joée María Carbonell, La Cabaña, Bosa Station, La Independencia, La Libertad, La Paz Bosa, La Vega San Bernardino, Los Laureles, Los Sauces , Nueva Granada Bosa, Olarte, Osorio X, Osorio X Urbano, Osorio XXIII, Parcela El Porvenir, Paso Ancho, Remanso Urbano, San Antonio, San Bernardino I, San Bernardino II, San Bernardino Potreritos, San Bernardino Rural, San Bernardino XIX, San Bernardino XVIII, San Bernardino XXII Urbano, San Bernardino XXV, San Bernardino XXV Urbano, San Diego-Bosa, San Martín, San Pablo Bosa, San Pedro, Santa Fe Bosa, Villa Anny I, Villa Anny II, Villa del Rio, Villa Emma, ​​Villas del Progreso and Jorge Uribe Botero.

low pressure areas

Between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm the towns of Engativá and Fontibón will have low pressure.

In the case of Engativá, the pressure will be low in the neighborhoods Los Álamos (from Ac. 72 to the north), Bochica II, Bolivia, Bolivia Oriental, Ciudadela Colsubsidio, El Cedro, El Cortijo, El Dorado, El Dorado Industrial, El Madrigal, Engativá Dorado, Garcés Navas, Garcés Navas Sur, Garcés Navas Oriental, Gran Granada, Villa Amalia (from Ac. 72 to the north), Villas de Alcalá, Villas de Granada, Villas de Granada I and El Gaco.

In the case of Fontibón, the pressure will be low in the neighborhoods El Chanco I (from Carrera 123 to the west), El Chanco Rural III (from Carrera 123 to the west), Moravia, Zona Franca, El Tintal and Versalles Fontibón.