Home » Binance.US Suspends USD Deposits, USD Withdrawals – WSJ
Business

Binance.US Suspends USD Deposits, USD Withdrawals – WSJ

by admin
Binance.US Suspends USD Deposits, USD Withdrawals – WSJ

Binance.US, Binance’s U.S. affiliate, which says it operates independently, said late Thursday that it was suspending deposits in U.S. dollars “to protect” its customers and the platform.

Updated June 10, 2023 09:30 CST

Binance.US, the U.S. affiliate of Binance, which says it operates independently, said late on Thursday that it was suspending deposits in U.S. dollars “to protect” its customers and the platform.

The exchange announced the decision on Twitter after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday asked a judge for a temporary restraining order freezing assets related to Binance.US.

Binance.US’ banking partners are also preparing to suspend USD withdrawals as early as June 13, according to the exchange.

As of 6 a.m. ET Friday, trading volumes on Binance.US hadn’t changed much, according to data from Kaiko.

Binance.US, the U.S. affiliate of Binance, which says it operates independently, said late on Thursday that it was suspending deposits in U.S. dollars “to protect” its customers and the platform.

The exchange announced the decision on Twitter after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday asked a judge for a temporary restraining order freezing assets related to Binance.US.

Binance.US’ banking partners are also preparing to suspend USD withdrawals as early as June 13, according to the exchange.

As of 6 a.m. ET Friday, trading volumes on Binance.US hadn’t changed much, according to data from Kaiko.

The SEC on Monday charged Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao with violating 13 securities laws.

Bitcoin has risen 0.7 percent in the past 24 hours to trade around $26,678 on Friday, according to CoinDesk data. Binance Coin was flat around $263 on Friday.

See also  Queen, catalog rights on sale for 1.1bn. Universal Music and more

(This article is translated from MarketWatch. MarketWatch is operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, but MarketWatch is independent of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.)

You may also like

Auto, Moody’s: risk of frozen margins, inflation and...

Novis, the new life insurance case. But the...

Beijing Zhiyuan released the Enlightenment 3.0 model, Dean...

Heating fitter: crafts and trade unions reject shortened...

Schlein to the secretariat: “Retire the threads, Pd...

Small and medium-sized enterprises pay 19 billion more...

The Fed’s actions are doubtful, and the gold...

Armor: “Full speed” – Rheinmetall is now waking...

Meloni, Artificial Intelligence and… Perrino’s intervention on Rai...

Parties – Left: Riexinger hopes for a return...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy