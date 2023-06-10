Binance.US Suspends USD Deposits, USD Withdrawals – WSJ

Binance.US, Binance’s U.S. affiliate, which says it operates independently, said late Thursday that it was suspending deposits in U.S. dollars “to protect” its customers and the platform.
Binance.US, the U.S. affiliate of Binance, which says it operates independently, said late on Thursday that it was suspending deposits in U.S. dollars “to protect” its customers and the platform.
The exchange announced the decision on Twitter after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday asked a judge for a temporary restraining order freezing assets related to Binance.US.
Binance.US’ banking partners are also preparing to suspend USD withdrawals as early as June 13, according to the exchange.
As of 6 a.m. ET Friday, trading volumes on Binance.US hadn’t changed much, according to data from Kaiko.
The SEC on Monday charged Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao with violating 13 securities laws.
Bitcoin has risen 0.7 percent in the past 24 hours to trade around $26,678 on Friday, according to CoinDesk data. Binance Coin was flat around $263 on Friday.
