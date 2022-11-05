Home » 2022/11/5 – A new song by D4C and the songs you voted for us to play again
Entertainment

by admin
Show notes

A new song by D4C and the songs you voted for us to play again!

Playlist:

“Why Worry? (ft. Ant)” by Wes Pendleton
“Where You At (ft. James Gardin, Jahshua Smith)” by Ozay Moore
“We Won’t Run (ft. Izzy n The Profit, Jon Corbin & Grungy Boguez)” by Krosswerdz
“Who That Is” by Social Club Misfits
“One Way” by nobigdyl.
“Bow Down” by Tunnel Rats
“Taking Chances” by DIE-REK
“Blinders (Remix) (ft. Jon Corbin)” by Sivion
“No Name” by NF
“Carry Me (ft. Janette Burmaster)” by Jon Corbin
“Lord Knows (ft. Brad Sabat)” by Sole Option
“From99 (ft. Wordsworth, Manny)” by Eternia
“Mic Masters (ft. Myka 9)” by Jurny Big
“Potholes (ft. Jordan)” by D4C
“We All In (ft. DJ Mal-Ski & Lecrae)” by Propaganda
“We Be (ft. Sivion & Flash The Only)” by Krosswerdz

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/824

