AI for texts, websites and eCommerce

The 2023.2 release of Incomedia WebSite X5 includes the feature MagicTextan AI-based text generation assistant ideal for websites and eCommerce.

When you start developing a website, you immediately realize that there are many texts to write: long texts for page contents, short ones for titles or very short ones for calls to action; creative, technical and SEO-optimized texts. And, of course, it’s important that all of these texts are written without spelling or grammatical errors.

Sometimes you need a starting point to overcome the famous writer’s block. Still other times we would prefer someone else to take care of the writing of the lyrics directly.

With MagicText, the new function based on Artificial Intelligence introduced by Incomedia in the latest 2023.2 version of WebSite X5 Pro, it is possible to overcome all this: finding new ideas and writing texts becomes quick and easy.

MagicText: a new way to write texts

The Ivrea-based software house, Incomedia, which became internationally famous thanks to WebSite X5, recently celebrated 25 years of activity. 650,000 websites created in 120 countries around the world are the numbers that frame these first 25 years. WebSite X5 is a 100% Made-in-Italy software that allows non-expert users to open a website, a blog or an eCommerce in total simplicity. All you need is passion and a little creativity, because programming knowledge is not required to use WebSite X5: all technical issues have already been resolved by the Incomedia development team.

MagicText is the latest addition to the new version of WebSite X5 Pro, a virtual assistant for the automatic generation of textual content based on artificial intelligence (AI) which can write titles, descriptions and text for site pages, blog articles or the eCommerce product sheets.

MagicText enhances sites, blogs and eCommerce portals.

The new Pro 2023.2 version of WebSite X5 introduces artificial intelligence to help users grapple with content generation.

When you start developing a website, one of the difficulties that often slows down the process is precisely the drafting of the contents. MagicText is the new tool integrated in WebSite X5 Pro that comes in handy for writing any type of text: titles, paragraphs, short descriptions or entire articles. It is an AI engine that allows the automatic generation of texts directly within the website. Not only does it generate texts based on inputs (prompts) provided by the user, but it is able to search for information already entered by the user in the software to generate even more accurate content.

All AI functions

MagicText is a valid ally in finding new ideas, create titles and paragraphs from an SEO perspective (knows the best practices to write a perfect title for Google), generate tags, find the best tone of voice, all with the possibility to choose between 20 different languages. Need an effective product sheet or a new blog post or a catchy headline? Just ask MagicText.

It also helps generate an effective prompt, which is automatically composed by combining:

a series of context information: for example, the title of the site, the title of the page being worked on, the field from which the AI ​​was called, etc.; the choices that have already been made: the type of text, tone, language; information that has been marked as important to mention.

MagicText also keeps a history of all the texts generated during a work session: if you have second thoughts and want to resume a draft that you initially discarded, you can do so.

In addition to introducing artificial intelligence with MagicText, the new 2023.2 version brings with it another very useful function, the spell checker, to create error-free websites and blogs.

The launch in Europe at the Parisian event Viva Technology

The new release of WebSite X5 integrating AI with Magic Text will be presented at Viva Technology (Paris, 14 – 17 June). Incomedia will participate in the Parisian event, considered among the most important events in Europe for those who innovate, to announce the news of its software to an international audience with a precise message: “With AI – explains Federico Ranfagni, CEO of Incomedia – we go further, to make it even easier for anyone to use our technology.”

The new tool is available immediately

MagicText is already available in WebSite X5 Pro. It is based on machine learning models from OpenAI. It was trained with public data found on the internet and up to date as of 2021. It uses this data to predict and generate the required text based on the instructions that are given. The more specific the indications, the better the final result will be.

A simple and convenient but essential solution for the digital transition of small businesses, suitable for site development web ed eCommerce for SMEs, shops, freelancers, artisans, merchants, charities, schools.