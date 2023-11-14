Bindi attacks the Meloni government on healthcare but she destroyed it

Healthcare, the fault lies not with doctors but with politicians like Bindi

Sometimes they come back. Rosi Bindi two days ago she came out with: “The government Melons dismantles healthcare. Now the committees to defend the Charter” which is not that of the trees, let’s imagine, but the Constitution. “We need a great alliance to make this happen Article 32 of the Constitution on Health as a fundamental individual right that belongs to everyone”, said the red pasionaria at a conference held in Bologna.

Stefano is also among the participants Bonaccini, president of Emilia-Romagna. Rosy the smart one, Rosy the shrewd one, Rosy who was no longer there, but also, unfortunately, Rosy forever. “Mrs Bindi is more beautiful than intelligent”, as Silvio wickedly defined her Berlusconi, She is back. We hoped to have freed ourselves from it forever with the 17th legislature and instead here it is reappearing at every good opportunity to gain some advantage. As nice as a freeze-dried locust, she seemed to have retired – which at 72 years of age would also be time – and yet here she is, curling up again, excited like a cream husband for the tempting opportunity to get back into politics after having been a woman for many years. simple “umarella donna”, who gave advice to workers on Tuscan construction sites.

Last year he gave an interview to La Stampa making it known that he was part of an unspecified “Catholic” congregation of progressive intellectuals who called for the dissolution of the Democratic Party. It seems that he later changed his mind. In any case now he attacks the government on healthcare accusing him of wanting to give gifts to private individuals, she was the one who in 1996 introduced the law on “Intra moenia” which cleared private activity for doctors who they work in the public sector.

Read also: Premiership, poll: clear victory for the yes vote in the referendum. Meloni triumphs

Read also: Zaia: “No exchange of premiership and autonomy. Citizens first, then the rest”

A law that effectively dismantled the public role of healthcare. In fact the rich citizen

paying uses public facilities by subtracting it from the poor and causing the notes list of

waiting for which the pasionaria now pretends to be scandalized. Naturally, the majority of public health facilities did not have (and do not have) adequate spaces to rentso to speak, to private individuals and so they are use the clinics where the healthcare personnel already worked, creating the suggestive Italian phrase of “expanded intramural activity”.

The fault lies not with doctors but with politicians like Bindi who created the conditions for the disaster and then also have the courage to come and make tirades. The blitz was carried out when Bindi he was Minister of Health in 1999 with legislative decree 229 known as the “Bindi reform”. Another pearl of Bindi’s healthcare activity, which she often even boasts about, is that of having closed psychiatric hospitals in the wake of the bad Basaglia law whose daily effects are known to all (retrieve the article here).

For the record the Bindi was Minister of Health in the so-called D’Alema I (1998 – 1999) and II (1999 – 2000) governments. They were governments, among other things, who dealt a formidable blow to the labor market by liberalizing professions and opening up VAT numbers, a way to totally make work precarious, especially among young people, the effects of which we are still suffering today in terms of the impossibility of creating families for economic reasons. After all, wasn’t it precisely the Democratic Party that made the bulwark of the Workers’ Statute disappear with the abolition of Article 18? A gift from Renzi that not even the right had ever managed to obtain for the trade union opposition which naturally melted like snow in the sun when the PD tried and succeeded with the complicity of the CGIL. In short, the usual story of the heterogenesis of ends. They say they defend the last of the world, the workers and then they do the exact opposite. The recent Soumahoro case documents but the examples are almost infinite.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Facebook

X

