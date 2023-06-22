Bixin and EDG renew the contract to create content together to promote the high-quality development of the e-sports industry-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Bixin and EDG renew their contract to create content together to promote the high-quality development of the e-sports industry

Recently, Bixin APP announced that it has renewed its contract with EDG e-sports club. The two parties will officially start the third year of cooperation and jointly enter a new milestone in the field of e-sports.

“Gather together for love, and move forward together!” In the past three years of cooperation, Bixin and EDG have carried out in-depth cooperation and multiple explorations in various fields. The two parties jointly created the All-Star Water Friends Tournament to provide more opportunities for team fans and e-sports players to participate in star battles; in terms of exploring derivative cultural products such as team peripherals, Bixin launched EDG player blind box figures, etc. Popular with fans. As a leading company in the field of e-sports, Bixin empowers the team and provides more possibilities for both parties in the direction of e-sports industry development and content co-creation. At the same time, it builds a better communication bridge between the team and fans, and improves The user experience and team exposure and influence have been improved. Better services, richer content ecology, and more healthy and standardized development have also injected passion and imagination into the entire e-sports industry.

It is understood that in the future, Bixin and EDG will continue to carry out more in-depth cooperation in the fields of youth training echelon construction and team peripheral development, creating more customized e-sports experience projects and exclusive fan benefits for League of Legends players. It is worth mentioning that this comparison will also usher in the new member of the EDG team-League of Legends legendary player Uzi. After the League of Legends legendary player Uzi officially joins the EDG team, he will join forces with EDG.Meiko to continue to write a new legend of the EDG team in the follow-up games of the summer split. For fans of the team, it will not be a dream for them to compete with EDG.Uzi players in the Bixin APP in the future!

What kind of fantasy linkage will the “Sweet Jujube Combination” on the field stage? Looking forward to the follow-up exciting games, cheer for EDG’s impact on the S13 League of Legends World Championship! Comparing with your heart, find League of Legends e-sports to guide Canyon Carry, so that you can experience a full sense of experience, and you will take off with E!

Disclaimer: The purpose of reposting this article on this website is to provide readers with more information, and the content involved does not constitute investment or consumption advice. If you have any questions about the facts of the article, please check with the relevant parties. The opinions of the article are not the opinions of this website, and are for readers’ reference only.