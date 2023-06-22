Smells that mosquitoes can’t stand | Magazine

Certain plants and foods have certain odors that mosquitoes cannot tolerate. As soon as they feel them, they immediately run away!

When the window screens and the “special” purchase products you put in the sockets “don’t work”, here’s how to get rid of the annoyingmosquitoes! If you didn’t know, there are certain smells that these insects can’t stand…

Bor

It is no coincidence that experienced mountaineers burn fir branches and pine cones in nature. The smell of pine needles instantly repels mosquitoes. To use this trick at home, the easiest way is to buy essential oils of cypress, juniper, spruce or other conifers. You can also add oil to the water while wiping surfaces in the apartment. You can also dilute the cream with this oil and spread it on the skin.

Strong floral scent

Mosquitoes and flies cannot stand the strong smell of flowers. Choose the most fragrant plants and be sure that insects will not disturb you. Chrysanthemums, geraniums and lavender are excellent choices.

Citrus

The most fragrant lemons and oranges are a real “antidote” for mosquitoes. It is no coincidence that our grandmothers used this trick to protect themselves from annoying “bloodsuckers”. You just need to cut a lemon (or orange) in half and insert cloves into each half. The room will not only be filled with a pleasant citrus aroma, but will also be completely repellent to mosquitoes.

Lemon balm and mint

In the case of lemon balm and mint, you don’t have to invent a hole in the pot, as our people would say. Put a mixture of these herbs in an airy canvas bag and place it near the headboard in the bedroom. You will sleep well, peacefully and peacefully, because mosquitoes will not bite you.

Chamomile

At first glance, a harmless flower can become real poison for mosquitoes. The fact is that dried chamomile flowers affect the nervous system of insects, so as soon as they feel the aroma, they immediately bypass that place. Dry the chamomile and arrange several bouquets in different parts of the apartment. The result will impress you!

