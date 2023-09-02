BMW boss Zipse rejects the four-day week

Oliver Zipse has been CEO of BMW AG since 2019. picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | Jack Dempsey

BMW achieved an operating profit of 4.3 billion euros in the second quarter, a significant increase. But the economic situation in Germany worries the BMW boss.

In the “Handelsblatt” says BMW CEO Oliver Zipse that the debate about the four-day week irritates him.

Instead, he calls for attractive incentives for overtime.

BMW is one of the ten most profitable car manufacturers in the world. Full order books and increased prices helped the Munich company to an operating profit of 4.3 billion euros in the second quarter, 27 percent more than in the previous year. But the German economy as a whole is stagnating. This has motivated BMW boss Oliver Zipse in an interview with the “Handelsblatt“ against the four-day week:

The debate about the four-day week is an “irritating signal”

In view of the shortage of skilled workers, the debate about the four-day week is an irritating signal. The goal must be to keep the economy on course for growth. Because the “great good of social justice” depends on it, according to the BMW CEO.

In order to solve the problem of the baby boomers going into retirement, targeted immigration of skilled workers is not enough, according to Zipse, attractive incentives for overtime are also needed. Instead of taxes that increase with every hour of overtime, there should be fewer taxes and duties.

The current debates are a hindrance, says Zipse. “But if you give them the impression that political growth is no longer wanted, then this perspective for the future is lost.”

jm

