The Ministry of Economy and Finance has entrusted to a pool of banks (BofA Securities Europe SA, Citibank Europe Plc, Crédit Agricole Corp. Inv. Bank, Deutsche Bank AG and Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services Banca per le Imprese SpA) the mandate for the syndicated placement of a new BTP Green April 2035.

Green BTPs are Italian government bonds dedicated to financing of expenses with a positive environmental impact incurred by the state.

The net proceeds from the issue will be used in accordance with the criteria set out in the “Framework for the issuance of green government bonds” published last February 2021 which describes the 6 environmental objectives, as outlined by the European taxonomy of sustainable activities , and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations which are to be achieved through specific expenditures in the State Budget. In accordance with the provisions of the Framework, the Treasury adds in a note, the net proceeds of this specific issue will be allocated to a selection within a pool of sustainable expenses included in the State Budget of the current year and in the final accounts for the three previous years.

Years

Categories

 2019 2020 2021 2022
Total Renewable sources for the production of electrical and thermal energy
110 110 Energy efficiency 1.829 2.018 2.438
2.265 8.550 Transportation 5.195 5.470 5.578
7.993 24.236 Pollution prevention and control and circular economy 12 28 84
490 614 Protection of the environment and biological diversity 112 298 417
1.151 1.978 Research 109 133 173
401 816 Total 7.257 7.947 8.690
12.410 36.304 Source:

Ministry of Economy and Finance,values ​​expressed in millions of euros;indicative.

