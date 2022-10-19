On October 19, 2019, according to Tencent.com, BMW Group plans to stop the production of MINI electric models at the Oxford plant in the United Kingdom and transfer the production line to China, which has attracted attention.

BMW China said on October 16 that the Oxford plant will suspend the production of electric vehicles, but will not stop the production of MINI models.

In addition, in the early morning of the 18th, the BMW brand responded that the Oxford plant in the UK will continue to be the strategic core of MINI production. Regarding the next-generation models, the Oxford plant will produce the MINI Cooper three-door and five-door versions, as well as the MINI convertible. There is no mention of an electric version of the next MINI model. According to the Financial Associated Press, on the same day, BMW China insiders revealed that BMW will invest another 10 billion yuan to expand its high-voltage battery production center in Shenyang and expand its investment in battery projects in China. It is reported that the center is the third BMW Group in the world and the first complete power battery center outside Germany.

According to the strategic plan previously released by the BMW Group, the last BMW MINI fuel vehicle will be launched in 2025. By 2030, all MINI models will be fully electric, and the MINI brand will also become the first fully electric vehicle within the BMW Group. s brand.