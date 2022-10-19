“Wednesday”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on October 19th, according to foreign media reports, the Netflix live-action series “Wednesday” of “The Addams Family” released an official trailer. The dark gothic girl entered the school on Wednesday, and the life of Yongfeng Academy began. “I pretended not to care that others hate me, but in fact, I… enjoy it very much.” The mysterious and evil secrets will be revealed by her…

Directed by famous director Tim Burton, it is Burton’s debut. Jenna Ortega as the lead Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, the mistress of the Adams family, Luis Guzman as Gomez, the famous live-action “Wednesday” actor Christina Ricky is also in the cast (in!), as is Uncle Fast, played by Fred Armisen.

The drama will be released on November 23 (Wednesday).

