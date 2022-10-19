Home Technology “Dead by Daylight” killer kill rate data released, “Evil Castle” Wiska Rank dominates the list | 4Gamers
Technology

“Dead by Daylight” killer kill rate data released, “Evil Castle” Wiska Rank dominates the list | 4Gamers

by admin
“Dead by Daylight” killer kill rate data released, “Evil Castle” Wiska Rank dominates the list | 4Gamers

Behaviour Interactive Japan officially released the data of killers in September, ranking by “kill rate”, and at the same time distinguishing the top 5% of the Rank points’ high-end kill rankings, as well as the overall point kill rate. The “manipulator” Abel Wiska, who appeared in collaboration with “Evil Castle”, performed the best.

According to the official description, the kill rate refers to the situation in which the killer orders to kill the survivors in the game as a calculation, including situations such as hanging execution, inescapable death, or death due to excessive blood loss.

In the full point rank, the average killing rate of killers is 59.1%, and there are three killers ranked first with 63%, namely Hell monk, Wraith (Sadako) and Weska. The Nightmare came in second at 62%, followed by Disciples (Amanda, Hog-Sperm), Plague and Shadow Fiend at 61%.

It is worth mentioning that, according to the kill rate of the top 5% points rank killer players, the first is Weska, the second is Plague, and the third is Shadow Demon, and their skills are quite threatening. The killer, and Weska’s usage rate is as high as 16%, showing that he is currently the most powerful killer.

See also  Logitech Ads Suspected Leaked Xbox Series X Will Have White Version-ePrice.HK

kr-sept2022-allmmrs-v2-jp

kr-sept2022-top5-v2-jp

krfigurev2

The collaboration between “Dead Line” and Capcom’s “Evil Castle” IP this year will undoubtedly bring a very good horror effect to this asymmetrical horror survival game, but Weska’s current strong performance may also be balanced in the future correction.

Dead by Daylight on Steam is currently on a 60% off sale, and this Porter deal only ends on November 2nd.It doesn’t matter if you miss this wave, because DBD has specials every now and then.

You may also like

Double the capacity and lower price, the third-generation...

Other than Skynet: in Denmark there is an...

PS5’s “Elite Grip” DualSense Edge will be available...

“Minecraft” 1.20 teaser camel and bamboo and wood...

Splinter Cell Remake game director has left Ubisoft...

The most unlike the slide rail, the JOBY...

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture Will Not Have Titan...

Maxis Announces Next Game in The Sims Series,...

Xbox Officially Kicks Off Beer Sales – Gamereactor

Turtle Beach Announces Atomic Controller for Smartphones –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy