Behaviour Interactive Japan officially released the data of killers in September, ranking by “kill rate”, and at the same time distinguishing the top 5% of the Rank points’ high-end kill rankings, as well as the overall point kill rate. The “manipulator” Abel Wiska, who appeared in collaboration with “Evil Castle”, performed the best.

According to the official description, the kill rate refers to the situation in which the killer orders to kill the survivors in the game as a calculation, including situations such as hanging execution, inescapable death, or death due to excessive blood loss.

🔍A murderer who is tough when you are an opponent, but not so much when you use it yourself.

Overall, how strong is it? We're sharing the latest kill rates to show how well each killer is doing!

In the full point rank, the average killing rate of killers is 59.1%, and there are three killers ranked first with 63%, namely Hell monk, Wraith (Sadako) and Weska. The Nightmare came in second at 62%, followed by Disciples (Amanda, Hog-Sperm), Plague and Shadow Fiend at 61%.

It is worth mentioning that, according to the kill rate of the top 5% points rank killer players, the first is Weska, the second is Plague, and the third is Shadow Demon, and their skills are quite threatening. The killer, and Weska’s usage rate is as high as 16%, showing that he is currently the most powerful killer.

The collaboration between “Dead Line” and Capcom’s “Evil Castle” IP this year will undoubtedly bring a very good horror effect to this asymmetrical horror survival game, but Weska’s current strong performance may also be balanced in the future correction.