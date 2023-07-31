Home » PMDF arrests fugitive from justice member of criminal organization, in Ceilândia
Investigated by the civil police, this is the third arrest of the criminal by the Military Police

This Sunday morning (30), the Military Police arrested a man with an open arrest warrant in Ceilândia.

Military police officers from the Ceilândia Battalion were warned about the possible whereabouts of the outlaw criminal since 2022. The man is part of a criminal organization responsible for car thefts and commercial cell phone sales establishments.

According to the military, during the local patrol, they managed to locate the individual who identified with false data and there was no personal documentation. During some questions the man contradicted himself by his own information and personal data.

The man was taken to the 15th Police Station where his real identity was confirmed.

