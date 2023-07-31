incredible offers until August 9th

Il Below cost of Unieuro continues only onlineand offers a series of very interesting offers on many electronic and IT products, until next August 9, 2023. Let’s see what it is about and what the most interesting promotions are.

L’iPhone 14 with 128 gigabytes it is available at 829 Euros, down 19% compared to the recommended price of 1029 Euros, and can be purchased in various colors. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G instead is available at 379 Euros, 24% less than the 499.90 Euros imposed by the manufacturer. Still in the mobile sphere, we also point out the 64 gigabyte Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with 4GB of RAM at 399.90 Euros, 42% less than the 699.90 Euros in the price list. The 128 gigabyte iPhone 14 Pro Max is also on sale at 1279 Euros, 14% less than the 1489 Euros imposed by the manufacturer.

Among the TVs, however, the 43-inch 4K Xiaomi 43A2 goes to 249.90 Euros, 44% less from the 449.90 Euros in the price list, while the Samsung Series 6 TV QLED da 43 pollici goes to 399 Euros, with a saving of 50% from the 799.90 Euros in the price list.

Laptop front, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 in the 15-inch screen configurationIntel Core i5, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD is available for 539 Euros.

The complete list of products on offer is available through this address.

