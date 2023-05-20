Home » BMW Concept Touring Coupé, a prototype that makes you dream makes its debut at the Concours d’Elegance
BMW Concept Touring Coupé, a prototype that makes you dream makes its debut at the Concours d’Elegance

BMW Concept Touring Coupé, a prototype that makes you dream makes its debut at the Concours d’Elegance

Cernobbio – On the occasion of the Concorso d’Eleganza of Villa d’Este which will be held (until 21 May 2023), the Bavarian house has lifted the veil on a sports car which, however, will probably never arrive in dealerships: the BMW Concept Touring Coupé. The car is clearly derived from the Z4 (and therefore from the platform shared with the Toyota Supra) and this could lead one to imagine future series production, but it is probable instead that it will remain a precious one-of-a-kind specimen that makes fans of thermal sports cars dream.

BMW admits the design harks back to the 1940 Mille Miglia-winning 328 Touring Coupé, but it also has strong nods to the 02 Touring models of the early 1970s.

In particular, it is a shooting-brake with therefore only two doors, two seats and a large trunk.

The design highlight of the BMW Concept Touring Coupé is the sculptured rear end. The shape of the roof, which blends seamlessly into the rear quarter panels, accentuates the car’s athletic shoulders, while the flat rear window and well-defined body surfaces accentuate the vehicle’s solidity.

Seen from the side, the typical BMW interpretation of the shooting brake’s proportions is clearly recognizable. The long bonnet, the streamlined contours of the roof and the powerful rear section form a distinctive hatchback design. The elongated side window graphics with the Hofmeister curve and widened rear wheel arches underline its sporting elegance.

