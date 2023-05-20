“An epilogue that the fans didn’t deserve”

by palermolive.it – ​​7 minutes ago

“Palermo’s ninth place at the end of the Serie B championship leaves a bad taste in the mouth for the finish line of the playoffs faded in the last 90 minutes in which everything happened. An epilogue that did not deserve…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo out of the playoffs, Lagalla: “Epilogue that the fans didn’t deserve” appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».