BMW Brilliance ushered in the historic moment when the 5 millionth new car rolled off the assembly line, and this off-line model is a brand new pure electric BMW i3 eDrive40L, taking this rare opportunity to officially launch. It offers optional Yaoye suit and Yaoye sports suit, priced at 383,900 yuan and 413,900 yuan respectively.

Previously, BMW Brilliance i3 only launched one model, the eDrive 35 L, and the eDrive 40L can be regarded as a high-end version with stronger power and longer battery life. There is no change in the appearance, and there are three different front grille shapes to choose from, and blue trim strips can be optionally installed in the headlight lamp group. The length, width and height of the new car are 4872/1846/1481mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2966mm.

In terms of power, the eDrive 35 L has a maximum power of 210kW, while the eDrive 40 L has a maximum power of 250 kW and a peak torque of 430 Nm. At the same time, the battery capacity is changed to 79.05kWh, and the cruising range is up to 592 kilometers.