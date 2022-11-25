On board, the Italian material embellishes various elements: the seats, the pavilion, the pillars and the door panels, now in black with contrasting stitching, now alternating black and yellow of the livery, specially developed to celebrate the historic collaboration and show the extreme ability to customize the brand.

The presence of sustainable material enhances the characteristics of extreme sportiness and lightness, guaranteeing the rider grip for a sporty ride, comfort and wear resistance without giving up a unique sensory experience. This does not lack elegance; in fact, on the headrests there is the M logo, created for the 50th anniversary of the sports division, and the 50 Year BMW logo, both embroidered, to underline the excellence of Italian craftsmanship.

Between the past and the future, some details of the car, such as the central seat with a ribbed effect or the weaving on the door panel, are inspired by the historic 1972 BMW 3.0 Csl.

Among the various customizations of this unique specimen, the faithful reproduction of the Milan skyline stands out, created with laser technology and positioned on the side door panels. The Lombard capital was chosen as the city of lifestyle and fashion where both brands operate, as well as being the city that was the cradle of the project.