Another very heavy designation, for Daniele Orsato, after the positive performance in the opening match Qatar-Ecuador. The Italian referee will officiate the match between Argentina and Mexico, valid for the second day of group C. A very delicate match, for Lionel Scaloni’s national team, after the knockout against Saudi Arabia on their debut; the Mexicans, on the other hand, are returning from the draw against Poland. The referee team will be completed by the assistant referees Carbone and Giallatini, while the fourth official will be the Romanian Kovacs. At the Var, in addition to Irrati and Valeri, also the Spanish Diaz and the French Brisard. But it is not only the current scenario of the South Americans that keeps the pressure on the match officials.

THE PREVIOUS

—

The combination of Argentina, Mexico and an Italian referee at the World Cup is nothing new. It also happened in the 2010 edition in South Africa, in the round of 16. In that case Roberto Rosetti was officiating the match, who had been selected for the final of the European Championships two years earlier. A status which, thanks to the elimination in the group stage of the national team, made him one of the most accredited names for the final act of the tournament. Instead, the refereeing team made a serious mistake. The assistant Ayroldi, in fact, hadn’t noticed Tevez’s irregular position on the Albiceleste’s opening goal, which will then win 3-1. A misstep that Fifa did not forgive, avoiding designating Rosetti and his assistants for the rest of the competition. Having become the main proponent of the advent of the Var in Italy, he explained in an interview that, going back in time, he would have wanted the support of technology in that very situation: “Without that episode we would certainly have gone further. Nothing happens by chance”. Today the former whistleblower from Turin is the president of the UEFA refereeing commission and Orsato is called to do much better than his predecessor in this new episode of Argentina-Mexico.